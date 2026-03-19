UTEP track & field hosts the Miners Invitational to open outdoor season

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP track and field team will host the Miners Invitational to commence the 2026 outdoor season at Larry K. Durham Track at Kidd Field on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day event will feature high school and collegiate competition.

Individual day passes are $15, or $40 for a season ticket. The season ticket gets fans into both days at the Miners Invitational (March 20-21) and the Sun City Classic (April 11).

For tickets, visit www.utepminers.com/tickets, call (915) 747-UTEP, or email tickets@utep.edu.

Friday’s events will start at 12 p.m. MDT with the girls’ pole vault, while the collegiate field events will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the women’s javelin.

The high school running events will begin at 3:25 p.m. with the girls’ 100-meter dash prelims.

The gun goes off for the collegiate track events at 5:30 p.m. with the women’s 200-meter dash final.

On Saturday, the events will begin at 9 a.m. with the men’s hammer, followed by the running events starting at 11 a.m. with the girls’ 200 final.

The college track events will start at 11:43 a.m. with the women’s 4x100-meter relay.

The meet will conclude at 3:15 p.m. with the men’s 4x400-meter relay.

Competing for the women’s side are Samirah Avila (200m, 100H, javelin, high jump), Oghenekaro Brume (200m, 400m, 4x1, 4x4), Isabella Campa (800m, 1500m), Andera Castillo (800m), Londyn Colon (100m, 200m, 4x1, 4x4), Grace Culver (100H, long jump), Sarah Dovenbarger (pole vault), Elijah Ebow-Renich (200m, 100H, javelin, high jump), Madison Evans (200m, 400m, 4x1, 4x4), Peace Ewa (200m, 4x4, high jump), Lizbeth Fierro (hammer throw), Samahri Foster (400H, 4x4), Vallary Kiplagat (1500m), Salma Licon (1500m), Cydni Martin (200m, 100H, 4x1), Amai Newman (200m, 400m, 4x1, 4x4), Cailee Phillips (400H), Malorie Richardson-Clay (shot put), Braela Sargent (200m, 100H, javelin, high jump), Addison Stricklin (100m, 200m, 4x1, 4x4) and Juantai-Shay Williams (100m, 200m, 4x1, 4x4).

Going for the men are Sebastian Avena (200m, 400m, 4x4), Evan Avitia (800m, 1500m), Oleksandr Blonskyi (100m, 400m, javelin, pole vault), Alex Brown (long jump), Carmelo Corral (800m, 1500m), Damon Flemmings (100m, 400m, javelin, high jump), Joshua Ford (100m, 200m, 4x1, 4x4), Kayden Gibson (110H, 4x1, 4x4), Joseph Gomez Whitten (100m, 200m, 4x1, 4x4), Matthew Guerra (5000m), Andres Gurrola (5000m), Christian Hurtado (800m, 1500m), Juan Leal (800m, 1500m), Zion Meaders (200m, 400m, 4x4), Elias Munoz (100m, 200m, 4x1, 4x4), Elijah Munoz (javelin), Mathew Polk (200m, 400m, 4x1, 4x4), Israel Quintana (5000m), Kalix Robinson (110H, 400H), Paul Rotich (800m, 1500m), Amari Taylor (200m, 400m, 4x1, 4x4), Zacarias Velasquez (100m, 4x1, long jump), Amir Williams (110H, 4x1), and Jacob Yeager (800m).

“We’re excited to open our outdoor season at home with the Miners Invitational. This is the first time we’re putting this meet in place here in El Paso, and it represents an important step forward for our program,” first-year UTEP Head Coach Francesca Green said. “Getting something like this started is sometimes the hardest part, but we’re proud of the work that’s gone into creating this opportunity, and we’re excited about what it can grow into over the years. With it being Spring Break here in El Paso and the forecast showing great weather, it sets up for a really special weekend of competition. This meet is about more than just competing…it’s about building something that reflects who we are, giving our student-athletes the opportunity to perform at home, and creating an environment our community can be proud of. This weekend is an opportunity for us to showcase the work we’ve put in, compete with purpose, and continue raising our standard. We’re looking for strong execution and to set the tone for the rest of the outdoor season as we build toward championship opportunities. We encourage everyone to come out and support our Miners.”

2026 UTEP TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

OUTDOOR

March 19-21 (Thu-Sat) – Miners Invitational (Kidd Field)

April 1-4 (Wed-Fri) – 98th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays (Austin, Texas)

April 11 (Sat) – Sun City Classic (Kidd Field)

April 15-17 (Wed-Fri) – Bryan Clay Invitational (Azusa, Calif.)

April 15-18 (Wed-Sat) – Mt. SAC Relays/Long Beach Invitational (Walnut, Calif.)

April 24 (Thu) – Don Kirby Twilight (Albuquerque, N.M.)

May 2 (Sat) – Desert Heat Classic (Tucson, Ariz.)

May 15-17 (Fri-Sun) – CUSA Outdoor Championships (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

May 27-30 (Thu-Sat) – NCAA Outdoor Championships First Round (Fayetteville, Ark.)

June 10-13 (Wed-Sat) – NCAA Outdoor Championships (Eugene, Ore.)