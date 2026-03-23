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UTEP begins spring football practices

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Published 11:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas - Spring football practices are now underway for the UTEP Miners.

The Miners held their first practice Monday morning at the Sun Bowl.

UTEP head coach Scotty Walden kicks off his third season with the Miner.

This year, the Miners are preparing for their first season in the Mountain West Conference.

There are a lot of new faces to this year's squad especially at the quarterback position.

Three of the four quarterbacks on the roster are new to the team.

That includes EJ Colson a transfer from the University of the Incarnate Word.

UTEP's spring football game will be Saturday, April 18 at 10 a.m. at the Sun Bowl.

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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