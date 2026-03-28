UTEP Softball Clinches Series with 5-1 Win at Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Georgia (KVIA) -- UTEP softball clinched its Conference USA series against Kennesaw State with a 5-1 victory Saturday afternoon at Bailey Park.

With the win, the Miners improve to 11-19 overall and 3-8 in CUSA play, while the Owls fall to 6-25 (2-9 CUSA).

UTEP struck first in the opening frame when Kenna Carranza delivered a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing home Bri Garcia for a 1-0 lead.

Kennesaw State evened things up in the bottom of the fourth on an unearned run, but the Miners quickly responded with a decisive fifth inning. Carranza came through again with a two-RBI double to right field, scoring Ari Leon and Brantley Lavas to put UTEP back in front, 3-1. Later in the inning, Halle Hogan added insurance with a two-RBI single, plating Jayde Pagdilao and Marissa Burchard to extend the lead to 5-1.

UTEP outhit Kennesaw State, 5-2, and held the Owls to a .090 batting average while five different Miners recorded hits in Lavas, Garcia, Burchard, Carranza, and Hogan. Garcia and Carranza each tallied doubles, while Carranza led the offense with three RBIs and Hogan added two. Lavas and Burchard drew two walks apiece, and Iliana Munoz, Cece Marquez, and Hogan each added one. Defensively, Munoz anchored the effort with a team-high eight putouts at first base, while UTEP committed one error compared to two by Kennesaw State.

In the circle, Arianna Flores earned the start and picked up the win to move to 2-4 on the season after tossing 4.0 innings and allowing just one unearned run with one strikeout. Tatyana Vega secured her second consecutive save of the season, delivering 3.0 scoreless innings in relief while allowing only one hit and striking out one.

ON DECK

UTEP will go for the series sweep in the finale against Kennesaw State on Sunday, March 29. First pitch is set for 9 a.m. MDT, with the game streaming on ESPN+.