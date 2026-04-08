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CUSA names UTEP’s Dylan Teeter men’s Golfer of the Week

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Photo Courtesy: UTEP Athletics
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Published 4:26 PM

DALLAS, Texas - UTEP’s Dylan Teeter was named the Conference USA Men’s Golfer of the Week as announced by league officials on Wednesday.

It’s Teeter’s third weekly honor this season and fifth of his career. 

Teeter (71-67-70) was the top Miner for the seventh time this season and tied for sixth after firing 8-under par 208 at Wyoming's Cowboy Classic on March 31-April 1.

It was Teeter’s best finish since September. Teeter tied for the team lead and tied for eighth in the field with 14 birdies.

Teeter moved up two spots after shooting 2-under par 70 in the third round.

Teeter’s 67 in the second tied for his season-low.

The Miners tied for seventh of 25 teams overall. 

Teeter was also named the CUSA Golfer of the Week on Sept. 3 & 10, 2025, when he earned the weekly honor in back-to-back weeks.

The product of Bixby, Okla., leads the Miners with a 70.4 stroke average. 

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

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Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

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