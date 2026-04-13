UTEP athletic director Jim Senter set to receive contract extension

EL PASO, Texas - It's the question that's been on the minds of UTEP fans as of late.

Will there be a contract extension for UTEP athletics director Jim Senter?

Senter's contract is set to expire in August, and with the recent struggles of some of UTEP's athletic programs some question whether Senter is deserving of an extension.

In a radio interview with KROD ESPN 600 El Paso UTEP president Heather Wilson confirmed she supports Senter and she will be giving him a contract extension.

Wilson says the problem at UTEP is not a coaching issue, but a challenge with resources.

Given the state of college athletics with NIL (name, image and likeness) and revenue sharing, UTEP has to raise more money in order to get and retain top college athletes.

This past season in football and basketball the Miners struggled to compete.

UTEP football only won 2 games, and the men's basketball team failed to qualify for the Conference USA Tournament.

Senter has been UTEP's athletic director since 2017, and his last contract extension came in 2021.

There is confidence from Wilson that Senter is the AD to lead the Miners into the Mountain West Conference this season.

ABC-7 requested a statement from Wilson explaining why she believes Senter deserves an extension.

Wilson provided ABC-7 with a brief statement doubling down on her support for Senter.

"UTEP fully supports Director Senter as he leads our athletic program through one of the most challenging and dynamic times in college athletic history.” Wilson's statement to ABC-7.

Senter's current contract is set to expire August 31st.

His new contract will need the approval of the UT Board of Regents.