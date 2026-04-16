UTEP volleyball announces 2026 Mountain West Conference schedule

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP volleyball program announced its 2026 Mountain West Conference schedule Wednesday, highlighted by nine home matches at Memorial Gym and a full round-robin slate in the Miners’ first season in the league.

UTEP joins fellow newcomers Hawai‘i and UC Davis in the 10-team conference.

The Miners enter the Mountain West as the only program in the field to have appeared in the NCAA Tournament last season, building on a 25-5 campaign, a Conference USA regular season title, and a second consecutive at-large bid.

Schedule Format

The Mountain West schedule features nine weeks and 18 matches, with each institution playing every conference opponent twice.

Most matchups will follow a Thursday-Saturday format against the same opponent, with the exception of travel partner weeks and a Wednesday-Thursday slate to close the regular season.

League Breakdown

UTEP opens conference play on the road at Wyoming (Sept. 25-26) before hosting UNLV (Oct. 1 & 3) in its home debut.

The Miners will also host New Mexico in a split home-and-home series (Oct. 15 in El Paso; Oct. 17 in Albuquerque).

Additional home series include Air Force (Oct. 22 & 24), UC Davis (Nov. 6 & 8), and Hawai‘i (Nov. 18-19) to close the regular season.

Road trips will take the Miners to Nevada (Oct. 8 & 10), San Jose State (Oct. 29 & 31), and Grand Canyon (Nov. 12 & 14).

Conference standings will determine the seeding for the 2026 Credit Union 1 Mountain West Women’s Volleyball Championship presented by Palms.

The top four teams in league standings will earn berths to the tournament with the champion earning the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament in December.

The 2026 CU1 MW Women’s Volleyball Championship presented by Palms is set to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and conclude Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the Pavilion in Las Vegas.

All of UTEP's women’s volleyball conference matches will be available live on the new Mountain West subscription streaming platform.

UTEP will face a competitive field that includes reigning Big West regular season champions UC Davis, along with Wyoming (third seed in last year’s MW tournament) and Grand Canyon (fifth seed).

The Miners hold winning all-time series records against Air Force (4-1), Grand Canyon (4-3), and UNLV (3-1), while facing challenging histories against programs such as Hawai‘i and Wyoming.

The Miners’ full 2026 schedule, including nonconference opponents, will be released at a later date.

2026 Mountain West Conference Schedule