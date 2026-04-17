UTEP basketball adds JUCO All-American Camron McDaniels

EL PASO, Texas - Junior-college All-American Camron McDaniels (John A. Logan College) has signed with the UTEP men’s basketball team, head coach Joe Golding announced Friday.

A brief profile on McDaniels and a quote from Golding follows below.

Camron McDaniels

Guard

6-5

John A. Logan College

Louisville, Ky.

Named a second-team NJCAA All-American, the Great Rivers Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and a member of the All-Region 24 team after a stellar season for John A. Logan College … considered a Fab 50 Freshman by JUCO Recruiting … averaged 17.4 ppg and 5.1 rpg while starting 23 of 29 games played … helped lead the squad to its second straight regular-season conference crown and a Region 24 regular-season co-championship … the squad finished 21-9 overall, including 14-1 in conference and 15-2 in the region, despite playing only 10 home contests compared to 11 on the road and eight in neutral sites … posted double figures in scoring 24 times, including surpassing 30 points in a trio of tilts and registering between 20-29 points in seven contests … connected on 42.9 percent of his shots (172-401), including 35.6 percent (69-194) from 3-point range … drilled 76.0 percent (92-121) at the charity stripe … burst out of the gates by scoring 20+ points in the first three tilts of the season, putting up 27 vs. Mineral Area College (10/31/25), 24 at Three Rivers College (11/1/25) and 25 against Coffey Community College (11/7/25) … ripped off 10 straight double-digit scoring efforts, including erupting for a then season-most 30 points (11-20 FG, 4-8 3PT, 4-4 FT) against Lake Land College (2/7/26) … matched that total with 30 points (9-17 FG, 7-13 3PT, 5-6 FT) in a win vs. Shawnee Community College (3/4/26) … surpassed that the very next game, lighting up Kaskaskia College (3/9/26) for a career-high 32 points (14-21 FG, 4-7 3PT) … recorded a double-double (19 points, career-best 11 boards) in a 22-point rout of Mineral Area College (W, 99-77, 12/21/25) … never put up fewer than six points in a game … finished the year with more than 500 points (505) and nearly 150 rebounds (148) while adding 46 assists and 24 steals … chose UTEP over offers from East Carolina, UAB, CSUN, Delaware, EKU, FAMU, Grambling State, Southern, Southern Indiana and UTA.

“There aren't too many players at the Junior College level that had a better freshman season than Camron McDaniels did for John A. Logan College. He has great positional size and is an elite shooter, in addition to being able to score in multiple ways. He's an unselfish player and will help get it done on the defensive side of the floor too. He comes from a great family, and we can't wait to get him to El Paso to help us win a lot of games in the Mountain West Conference.”

Head coach Joe Golding