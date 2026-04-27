Dan Russell joins UTEP men’s basketball as assistant coach

EL PASO, Texas - Dan Russell has been tabbed an assistant coach for the UTEP men’s basketball team, head coach Joe Golding revealed Monday.

Russell has spent the past four years with the Weber State men’s basketball program, including serving as the associate head coach the last two seasons.

“We are incredibly excited to bring a coach with Dan Russell's pedigree to UTEP,” Golding said. “He has been a part of NCAA Tournament teams very recently, and I love the fact that he had so much success at the junior college level as a head coach. Dan will bring a strong track record as a recruiter to El Paso, and his ability on the floor as a coach is second-to-none. As we move into the Mountain West Conference, we're very lucky to have Coach Russell on board with us to help us with the transition."

During his tenure with the Wildcats, WSU compiled more than 60 wins, including a 20-victory campaign two years ago.

He mentored seven players who secured All-Big Sky accolades.

Included in that list was league MVP and eventual NBA first-round draft pick (Oklahoma City) Dillon Jones.

Jones finished his career as the only player in conference history with at least 1,500 career points, 1,000 rebounds, 400 assists, and 200 steals.

Russell also helped both Blaise Threatt (2025) and Tijan Saine Jr. (2026) secure a spot on the All-Big Sky first team.

Threatt is currently playing in the G League.

"I'm incredibly excited and grateful to join the men's basketball staff at UTEP,” Russell said. “This is a place with a rich tradition and strong culture. To now be a part of it is truly special. I'm thrilled to join Coach Golding and the UTEP family. To be a part of a program of this caliber in an unbelievable community, I feel very blessed. I'm energized to get to work, build relationships, and contribute to the continued success of Miner Basketball as we move to the Mountain West Conference. We want to develop student-athletes that consistently succeed at levels beyond their potential. Coach Golding is very adamant about creating a winning culture that fans can be proud of, and I can't wait to be a part of it."

WSU enjoyed a 20-victory season in 2023-24, which included its first triumph against a ranked opponent in 23 years when it bested No. 23 Saint Mary’s on the road.

The Wildcats also topped NCAA Tournament participants Yale and South Dakota State during the season.

He helped Jones to the Big Sky MVP award and first-team All-District recognition, the third All-District recognition of his career.

Jones also finished in top five of voting for the Julius Erving award, which is bestowed to the top small forward in that nation.

In his initial campaign at WSU, the squad piled up 18 wins and advanced to the semifinals of the Big Sky Tournament.

Prior to his time with the Wildcats, Russell spent three years as an assistant coach with fellow Big Sky program Montana State.

The Bobcats posted three winning seasons in as many years, including claiming both the conference regular season and tournament title for the first time in 26 years and the second occasion in program history in a historic 2021-22 campaign.

MSU finished at 27-8 overall and competed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. It marked their initial appearance in the Big Dance since 1996.

He helped develop the MSU guards and coached multiple players to All-Big Sky distinction.

Included on the list was Harald Frey in 2019-20, who took first-team All-Big Sky honors and concluded his career rating among the top three in program history for games played, free throws, assists, 3-pointers and points.

Amin Adamu, who Russell coached at the JUCO level, joined the school’s 1,000-point scoring club.

He was a third-team All-Big Sky member who also previously snagged back-to-back honorable-mention plaudits.

Another backcourt player Russell mentored was Xavier Bishop, who was on the All-Big Sky third team in 2020-21 before elevating to the first team the ensuing year.

RaeQuan Battle also earned a spot on the All-Big Sky first team and went on to compete in the G League.

Russell worked at Casper College in his hometown (Casper, Wyo.,) for 11 years, including serving as the head coach for six seasons.

He won a Region IX championship, directed the program to six straight region tournaments and appearances in a pair of regional championship contests on the way to registering a mark of 145-52.

Russell played for two years at Casper College before spending his final two years on the hardwood at Black Hills State University.

He earned his bachelor’s degree at Wyoming and worked as a graduate assistant with Heath Schroyer’s staff.

Russell and his wife, Keisha, have two kids, Hayes and Blake.