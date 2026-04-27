UTEP men’s basketball signs William & Mary transfer Ryan Jackson Jr.

EL PASO, Texas - Ryan Jackson Jr. (William & Mary) has signed with the UTEP men’s basketball team, head coach Joe Golding announced Monday.

He is the second member of the Tribe (Reese Miller), which won 20+ games for the first time in six years, to join the Miners for the 2026-27 campaign.

A brief profile on Jackson Jr. and a quote from Golding follows below.

Ryan Jackson Jr.

Guard/Forward

6-6, 205

William & Mary

Mesa, Ariz.

AT WILLIAM & MARY (2024-26)

2025-26 (SOPHOMORE)

Key reserve who contributed 7.0 ppg in 31 games off the bench (18.6 mpg) for a well-balanced William & Mary squad … drilled a team-leading 65.1 percent (84-129) from the floor, including 52.4 percent (11-21) on triples, and 67.9 percent (38-56) at the charity stripe … that percentage rated third for the program’s single-season record list … added 3.0 rpg, in addition to 26 steals, 25 assists and 13 blocked shots … helped the Tribe secure the program's first 20+ win season (20-12) in six years (21-11, 2019-20) … posted seven double-digit scoring efforts, including a career-high tying 18 at Hampton (2/7/26) … was 6-7 from the floor (1-2 3PT) and also hit six free throws in that tilt … hit double digits in points four times in a five-contest stretch in the middle of league play while adding eight points in the other game … shot a combined 78.6 percent (22-28) from the floor while accounting for 13.2 ppg during the five-tilt sequence … flirted with a double-double with nine points and a season-high eight rebounds and a campaign-best five assists against Regent (11/21/25) … posted 11 points to go along with six boards, three assists and two steals vs. ACU (11/25/25) … recorded multiple steals in seven contests … pitched in eight points, including going 2-2 from distance, while snagging five boards in a triumph at CAA regular-season champion UNCW (2/5/26) … registered 10 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-2 FT) at Richmond (11/11/25) … put up 13 points in consecutive contests against Elon (1/29/26) and vs. Campbell (1/31/26) … had a 14-point outing at Northeastern (2/12/26).

2024-25 (FRESHMAN)

Chipped in 1.6 ppg on 48.3 percent (14-29) shooting from the floor, including 33.3 percent (3-9) from 3-point range … appeared in 22 games overall as a reserve … notched a then career-high seven points in only eight minutes in a home win vs. Hofstra (2/13/25) … chipped in five points and three boards at App State (11/24/24) … had six points, two assists and two rebounds vs. Virginia-Lynchburg (12/4/24) … chipped in four points in three minutes while making 2-3 at Towson (2/27/25) … five of his 12 rebounds were at the offensive end.

PREP

A 2024 McDonald’s All-American nominee who starred for AZ Compass Prep … tabbed Cyber Interscholastic Basketball Alliance All-League first team in both 2023 and 2024 … put up 19.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.0 apg and 1.5 spg during his senior season … that was helped by nailing 2.9 triples per tilt … shot 54.0 percent from the floor, 42 percent from 3-point land and 81 percent from the line … poured in 21.5 ppg to go along with 9.9 rpg and 3.0 spg as a junior … averaged 17.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 2.0 rpg …connected on 58.9 percent from the floor, including 46.3 percent from distance, while also sinking 85.0 percent at the line in CIBA action … recorded a double-double (28 points, 13 rebounds) while adding five assists against Inglewood Prep in Feb. 2023 … erupted for 41 points, including going 8-11 on 3-pointers, in a road vanquishing of Grind Session Team Premier Prep in March of 2023 … competed for North Bay Basketball Academy on the UnderArmor Rise Circuit.

Head coach Joe Golding:

“Ryan Jackson Jr. is a player that we think will fit in very well with the team we've built and are still in the process of building. He is an elite cutter, good defender, and can also shoot the basketball at a strong clip. He's in the mold of Otis Frazier III as a versatile wing that can play both as a guard and a forward. We're excited for him and Reese Miller to continue to build on the chemistry they had this past season as teammates at William & Mary. Most importantly, he's a team-first guy who plays extremely hard, and he will no doubt affect winning as a result.”