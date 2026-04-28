Teeter’s career day boosts UTEP atop leaderboard after two rounds at CUSA Men’s Golf Championship

TEXARKANA, Arkansas - UTEP (-26) tops the leaderboard, leads rival NM State (-20) by six strokes, and #143 Dylan Teeter fired a 9-under par 63, one short of the course record, in round-two stroke play action at the 2026 Conference USA Men’s Golf Championship at Texarkana Country Club (par 72 | 6,969 yards) on Tuesday afternoon.

The first-place Miners (279-271—550) shot a season-best 17-under par 271 in the second round.

The Aggies (279-277—556) are in second, while WKU (287-280—567) and Middle Tennessee (291-278—569) round out the top four teams.

Liberty 284-286—570) is on the outside looking in, sitting in fifth place, and Kennesaw State (285-286—571) is in sixth.

UTEP leads the field on par 4s at 15-under (3.85 avg.).

The Miners have a tournament-best 48 birdies and are tied for seventh with 111 pars.

NM State leads with 119 pars. The Miners (21) and Aggies (19) have the fewest bogeys.

UTEP has kept it clean with no double+ bogeys, while the Aggies have three.

Teeter (69-63—134) commanded the day with a career-low round, carding a 9-under par 63.

He climbed 11 spots to top the individual leaderboard. The fifth-year penciled in nine birdies with zero bogeys on the day.

Overall, Teeter leads the field with 12 birdies and ranks first on par 3 holes at 2-under (2.75 avg.).

Teeter and leads teammates Alexandre Godin (68-69—137) and Patrick Foley (69-68—137), NM State’s Mateo Payan (67-70—137) and Javier Delgadillo (71-66—137) by three strokes.

Foley, who moved two spots up, tallied five birdies on Tuesday and has 10 overall. Foley leads on par 4s at 6-under (3.7 avg.).

Godin also recorded five birdies on the day and 10 overall. Godin is tied for second on par 3s at 1-under (2.88 avg.). Godin and Foley are tied third with four other players in total birdies.

Braden Smith (71-71—142) is tied for 14th, and Marc Keller (72-71—143) is tied for 19th.

Round three action will begin at 8 a.m. CT/7 MDT on Wednesday.

The top four teams will advance to match play semifinals on Thursday, April 30, at 8 a.m. CT/7 MDT, while the finals will be played later in the day, starting at 1 p.m. CT/Noon MDT.

The final will be streamed on ESPN+.