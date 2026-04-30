UTEP men’s basketball signs Evansville transfer Leif Moeller

EL PASO, Texas - Leif Moeller (Evansville) has signed with the UTEP men’s basketball team, head coach Joe Golding announced Thursday. Moeller is a 6-7 point guard who also previously competed professionally in Germany.

A brief profile on Moeller and a quote from Golding follows below.

Leif Moeller

Point Guard

6-7

Evansville

Wedel, Germany

AT EVANSVILLE (2025-26)

2025-26 (FRESHMAN)

A 6-7 point guard who filled up his stat line across the board in his first season at the collegiate level while playing for Evansville … started all 32 contests, accounting for 10.8 ppg, 4.0 apg and 3.8 rpg in 32.4 mpg … topped the team and was among the leaders in the Missouri Valley Conference for assist-to-turnover ratio (+1.45-seventh), assists (4.0 apg-second) and playing time (32.2 mpg-fifth) while rating third in scoring and fourth in rebounding ... those figures jumped to 12.7 ppg, 4.1 apg and 4.4 rpg in league action … accounted for 5.9 ppg the first nine games before elevating that figure to 12.7 ppg the rest of the way … shot 40.5 percent (117-289) from the floor, including 36.6 percent (48-1310 from 3-point range, while sinking 77.1 percent (64-83) of his free throws … surpassed double figures in scoring in 15 contests, included doing so in the last five and 10 of the final 12 tilts … credited with seven or more assists in seven tilts, highlighted by a double-double performance with 10 points and 11 helpers against Valparaiso (2/28/26) … registered his first career double-double (16 points and 10 boards) while going all 40 minutes in a win against Illinois State (2/9/26) … erupted for 20+ points in five tilts, including twice scoring 26 points … dropped a career-high 26 points while posting six assists and four boards vs. Bradley (1/13/26) … effort kickstarted a stretch with 20+ points in four of six contests … put up a career-most tying 26 points, aided by nailing 5-6 from distance, to go along with five rebounds and five helpers while logging 43 of a possible 45 minutes in a OT affair at Valparaiso (2/6/26) … flirted with a triple-double with seven points, eight boards and eight helpers against Oakland City … also did so after a 17-8-8 stat line at Indiana State (1/10/26) … tormented Drake (1/28/26) on the road with 20-7-7 in 40 minutes of action … tallied 21 points and added five caroms and five dimes at WKU (12/6/25) … notched seven points, eight assists and five rebounds vs. UNI (1/4/26) … sank multiple triples in 12 tilts … logged 35+ minutes in 15 games on the year.

PREP

Competed with Rist Wedel at the ProB level in Germany, putting up 12.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 4.1 apg across 14 contests … showed out with a double-double (season-best 24 points, campaign-high 11 rebounds) against Bernau … was a key cog in the rotation for Veolia Towers Hamburg, a squad which competes in the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) … appeared in 16 contests for the Towers while playing in the highest tier of professional hoops in Germany … the team took part in the 2024-25 Eurocup … averaged 6.4 ppg and 2.8 rpg in five games while playing with the U18 Germany Men’s National Team in 2021.

Head coach Joe Golding

"In Leif Moeller, we're getting a player at the point guard position unlike what we've had since Jamal Bieniemy. At 6'7, Leif has uncommon size for a point guard. His shooting prowess and overall versatility means we can use him in a variety of ways. His ability as a playmaker for others and for himself will add a wrinkle to our team that we haven't had before. Most importantly, he's a fantastic person and we think that will translate well both on and off the floor for the 2026-27 team."