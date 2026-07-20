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UTEP men’s golf signs Swedish standout Viggo Olsson Mork

UTEP Athletics
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Published 3:11 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP men's golf continues to strengthen the roster for its first season in the Mountain West, adding three newcomers highlighted by Swedish stand out Viggo Olsson Mork.

Olson Mork, who will begin competing this fall with five years of eligibility, arrives from Stockholm Sweden, after winning the prestigious 2024 R&A Boys' Amateur Championship.

He also competed in several of the world's top amateur events, including the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, Jacques Léglise Trophy and Danish International Amateur Championship, finishing his amateur career with two victories and 11 top-10 finishes.

"I've been following Viggo's young career since he won the R&A Boys Amateur," head coach Aaron Puetz said. "As an incoming freshman, he's an important piece of our team that allows us to continue competing with the best teams in the country and the Mountain West."

UTEP also added experienced transfers Emilio Aerllano Lamas from Wichita State and Luke Harwick from the University of Dubuque.

The additions give the Miners a blend of international talent and experiences transfers as they prepare for their inaugural Mountain West season this fall.

Article Topic Follows: UTEP

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