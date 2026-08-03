Four UTEP men’s golfers earn Cobalt Golf All-America Scholars

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four UTEP men's golfers were recognized Monday for their achievements in the classroom and on the course, earning 2025-26 NCAA Division I Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Juniors Patrick Foley, Marc Keller and Valentin Luna, along with sophomore Alexandre Godin, received the honor after meeting the GCAA's academic and athletic standards. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA, compete in at least 50% of their team's rounds, post a stroke average below 76.0 in Division I competition and be in good academic standing.

Godin led the Miners with a 3.95 GPA while majoring in business. The sophomore competed in nine tournaments and recorded a 72.9 stroke average. His best 54-hole score came at the Conference USA Championship, where he shot a 9-under-par 207 to finish tied for second. Godin also earned CUSA Commissioner's Academic Medalist honors and was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.

Foley, a finance major from Lausanne, Switzerland, posted a 3.72 GPA and finished second on the team with a 72.0 stroke average across 11 tournaments. He fired a career-low 64 during the opening round of the Whirlwind Invitational and later shot a 3-under-par 213 at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate. Foley was named to the CUSA Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll.

Keller, a junior transfer from UCF majoring in multidisciplinary studies, maintained a 3.80 GPA while playing in all 11 tournaments. He recorded a 72.9 stroke average and carded a career-best 206 at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational. Keller also earned CUSA Commissioner's Academic Medalist recognition and College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honors.

Luna, a finance major from Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France, posted a 3.60 GPA and competed in six tournaments. He finished the National Invitational Tournament at 1-under-par 218 to begin the spring season and earned a spot on the CUSA Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll.

The four golfers helped lead UTEP to another successful season. Foley, Godin and Keller were part of a Miners squad that reached the Conference USA Match Play Championship for the third straight year after winning the conference stroke play title at 31-under-par 833. UTEP then defeated Middle Tennessee 4-1 in the match play semifinals.

Foley and Godin were named to the CUSA All-Tournament Team after top-five finishes at the conference championship. Godin tied for second at 9-under-par, while Foley tied for fifth at 8-under. Keller placed 18th at 3-under-par.