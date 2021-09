stacker-Texas



Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Texas

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Sep. 8 had reached650,838 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 40.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of Sep. 7, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.



#50. Fisher County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (15 total deaths)

— 99.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #248 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 26.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,739 (373 total cases)

— 23.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (9 new cases, -44% change from previous week)



#49. Montague County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (78 total deaths)

— 100.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #240 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.1 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,847 (2,546 total cases)

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 626 (124 new cases, +80% change from previous week)



#48. Kent County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (3 total deaths)

— 100.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #239 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 131.2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,092 (115 total cases)

— 18.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)



#47. San Saba County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (24 total deaths)

— 101.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #237 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,286 (865 total cases)

— 12.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 165 (10 new cases, -38% change from previous week)



#46. Zavala County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (47 total deaths)

— 101.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #234 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,105 (2,262 total cases)

— 50.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 667 (79 new cases, +13% change from previous week)



#45. Sherman County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (12 total deaths)

— 101.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #233 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,034 (273 total cases)

— 29.0% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (3 new cases, -62% change from previous week)



#44. La Salle County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 399 (30 total deaths)

— 102.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #226 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,654 (1,102 total cases)

— 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 505 (38 new cases, +138% change from previous week)



#43. Lavaca County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (81 total deaths)

— 104.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #220 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,553 (2,933 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (102 new cases, +96% change from previous week)



#42. Comanche County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (55 total deaths)

— 104.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #217 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,355 (1,821 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 521 (71 new cases, +238% change from previous week)



#41. Real County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (14 total deaths)

— 106.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #209 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,790 (407 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 579 (20 new cases, +5% change from previous week)



#40. Scurry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (68 total deaths)

— 106.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #206 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.0 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,614 (2,942 total cases)

— 38.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,114 (186 new cases, +133% change from previous week)



#39. Lynn County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (25 total deaths)

— 113.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #181 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,099 (720 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 622 (37 new cases, +131% change from previous week)



#38. Potter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (493 total deaths)

— 113.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #178 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.7 (2 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,746 (20,837 total cases)

— 39.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 452 (531 new cases, -16% change from previous week)



#37. Cameron County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (1,792 total deaths)

— 114.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #173 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.1 (26 new deaths, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,212 (60,138 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 373 (1,578 new cases, +2% change from previous week)



#36. Duval County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 430 (48 total deaths)

— 118.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #167 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.9 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,578 (1,738 total cases)

— 22.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 592 (66 new cases, +14% change from previous week)



#35. Crockett County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (15 total deaths)

— 119.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #164 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,901 (724 total cases)

— 64.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 953 (33 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



#34. Castro County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (33 total deaths)

— 122.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #160 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,418 (1,161 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (19 new cases, +12% change from previous week)



#33. Wilbarger County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (56 total deaths)

— 122.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #158 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,000 (2,043 total cases)

— 25.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 360 (46 new cases, +156% change from previous week)



#32. Stonewall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (6 total deaths)

— 125.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #149 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,667 (171 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 444 (6 new cases, +500% change from previous week)



#31. Hansford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (24 total deaths)

— 125.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #147 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,948 (1,023 total cases)

— 48.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 407 (22 new cases, +144% change from previous week)



#30. Dickens County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (10 total deaths)

— 129.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #136 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,403 (230 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 678 (15 new cases, +150% change from previous week)



#29. Briscoe County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (7 total deaths)

— 129.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #133 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,937 (200 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 129 (2 new cases, -60% change from previous week)



#28. Val Verde County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (225 total deaths)

— 133.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #125 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,945 (9,778 total cases)

— 56.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 710 (348 new cases, -21% change from previous week)



#27. Runnels County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (48 total deaths)

— 137.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #118 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.7 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,867 (1,526 total cases)

— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 575 (59 new cases, +84% change from previous week)



#26. Willacy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (100 total deaths)

— 137.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #117 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 18.7 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,890 (4,248 total cases)

— 56.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 754 (161 new cases, +46% change from previous week)



#25. Menard County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (10 total deaths)

— 137.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #116 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 46.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,704 (293 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 608 (13 new cases, -48% change from previous week)



#24. Terry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (59 total deaths)

— 142.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #108 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,247 (1,881 total cases)

— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (57 new cases, +36% change from previous week)



#23. Starr County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 486 (314 total deaths)

— 146.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #102 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (3 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,798 (10,857 total cases)

— 32.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (218 new cases, -5% change from previous week)



#22. Donley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 488 (16 total deaths)

— 147.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #97 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 30.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,002 (459 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 61 (2 new cases, -75% change from previous week)



#21. Haskell County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (28 total deaths)

— 151.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #90 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,713 (493 total cases)

— 31.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (8 new cases, -27% change from previous week)



#20. Kenedy County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (2 total deaths)

— 151.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #89 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,861 (56 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 990 (4 new cases, -33% change from previous week)



#19. Coleman County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 502 (41 total deaths)

— 154.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #86 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 24.5 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,131 (910 total cases)

— 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (19 new cases, +73% change from previous week)



#18. Hale County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (168 total deaths)

— 155.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #84 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.0 (3 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,903 (6,983 total cases)

— 64.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 482 (161 new cases, -41% change from previous week)



#17. Hall County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (15 total deaths)

— 156.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #83 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,375 (515 total cases)

— 36.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 135 (4 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



#16. Culberson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 507 (11 total deaths)

— 157.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #82 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,273 (375 total cases)

— 35.7% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 230 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



#15. Hockley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 508 (117 total deaths)

— 157.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #81 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,951 (3,672 total cases)

— 25.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 543 (125 new cases, +28% change from previous week)



#14. Sabine County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (54 total deaths)

— 159.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #77 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 47.4 (5 new deaths, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,684 (810 total cases)

— 39.6% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 379 (40 new cases, +43% change from previous week)



#13. Mills County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 513 (25 total deaths)

— 160.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #76 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 20.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,658 (763 total cases)

— 23.0% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 493 (24 new cases, +85% change from previous week)



#12. Knox County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 519 (19 total deaths)

— 163.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #71 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,697 (282 total cases)

— 39.5% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 328 (12 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



#11. Crosby County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 523 (30 total deaths)

— 165.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #65 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,374 (882 total cases)

— 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 505 (29 new cases, +26% change from previous week)



#10. Floyd County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 525 (30 total deaths)

— 166.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #64 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,997 (1,028 total cases)

— 41.4% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 263 (15 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



#9. Cochran County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (15 total deaths)

— 167.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #63 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,249 (378 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (10 new cases, -9% change from previous week)



#8. Dawson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 574 (73 total deaths)

— 191.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #43 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 15.7 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,250 (1,941 total cases)

— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 589 (75 new cases, +29% change from previous week)



#7. Brooks County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 578 (41 total deaths)

— 193.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #41 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 28.2 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,789 (1,049 total cases)

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (23 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



#6. Maverick County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 639 (375 total deaths)

— 224.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #26 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.6 (8 new deaths, +700% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,663 (12,134 total cases)

— 62.3% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 438 (257 new cases, +96% change from previous week)



#5. Cottle County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 644 (9 total deaths)

— 226.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #23 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,664 (205 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 358 (5 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



#4. Lamb County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 667 (86 total deaths)

— 238.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #17 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,609 (2,786 total cases)

— 69.8% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 357 (46 new cases, -12% change from previous week)



#3. Motley County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 667 (8 total deaths)

— 238.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #16 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,917 (143 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



#2. McMullen County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 673 (5 total deaths)

— 241.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #15 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,863 (103 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 673 (5 new cases, +400% change from previous week)



#1. Foard County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 866 (10 total deaths)

— 339.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Texas

— #1 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,939 (161 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than Texas

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,558 (18 new cases, 0% change from previous week)