stacker-Texas



Hequals2henry // Wikimedia Commons

Fastest-growing counties in Texas

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.



Public Domain

#50. Jefferson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 7,177

— #545 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.9%

— #102 among counties in Texas, #1,176 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 256,526

— #21 largest county in Texas, #275 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Van Zandt County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 7,179

— #544 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.7%

— #48 among counties in Texas, #361 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 59,541

— #57 largest county in Texas, #879 largest county nationwide



Reading Associate 17 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Caldwell County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 8,467

— #509 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +22.6%

— #28 among counties in Texas, #143 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 45,883

— #74 largest county in Texas, #1,058 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Wilson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 8,489

— #508 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.6%

— #35 among counties in Texas, #175 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 49,753

— #69 largest county in Texas, #996 largest county nationwide



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Coryell County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 9,011

— #500 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.2%

— #57 among counties in Texas, #430 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 83,093

— #48 largest county in Texas, #692 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Walker County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 10,047

— #479 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.1%

— #43 among counties in Texas, #303 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 76,400

— #50 largest county in Texas, #733 largest county nationwide



Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Wise County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 10,578

— #464 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.2%

— #39 among counties in Texas, #227 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 68,632

— #53 largest county in Texas, #781 largest county nationwide



Kairos14 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Hood County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,782

— #438 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.7%

— #27 among counties in Texas, #132 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 61,598

— #56 largest county in Texas, #861 largest county nationwide



Vami IV // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Tom Green County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 12,003

— #433 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.1%

— #66 among counties in Texas, #489 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 120,003

— #38 largest county in Texas, #525 largest county nationwide



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Kendall County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 12,764

— #423 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +40.5%

— #14 among counties in Texas, #35 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 44,279

— #76 largest county in Texas, #1,091 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Taylor County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 13,731

— #404 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.6%

— #69 among counties in Texas, #522 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 143,208

— #33 largest county in Texas, #463 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Chambers County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 14,200

— #390 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +43.9%

— #12 among counties in Texas, #27 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 46,571

— #73 largest county in Texas, #1,040 largest county nationwide



Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Hunt County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 15,120

— #376 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +17.8%

— #41 among counties in Texas, #237 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 99,956

— #41 largest county in Texas, #605 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Waller County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 15,963

— #367 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +39.1%

— #15 among counties in Texas, #37 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 56,794

— #60 largest county in Texas, #912 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Grayson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 16,432

— #363 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.8%

— #47 among counties in Texas, #354 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 135,543

— #35 largest county in Texas, #479 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Liberty County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 16,706

— #360 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +22.3%

— #30 among counties in Texas, #148 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 91,628

— #44 largest county in Texas, #650 largest county nationwide



Canva

#34. Nueces County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 18,808

— #342 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.6%

— #93 among counties in Texas, #879 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 353,178

— #16 largest county in Texas, #205 largest county nationwide



Canva

#33. Randall County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 23,942

— #296 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.5%

— #36 among counties in Texas, #179 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 140,753

— #34 largest county in Texas, #467 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Bastrop County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 24,927

— #283 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +34.5%

— #16 among counties in Texas, #51 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 97,216

— #42 largest county in Texas, #624 largest county nationwide



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Webb County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 26,768

— #270 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.1%

— #65 among counties in Texas, #487 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 267,114

— #19 largest county in Texas, #263 largest county nationwide



Canva

#30. Cameron County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 27,451

— #266 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.0%

— #83 among counties in Texas, #766 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 421,017

— #13 largest county in Texas, #170 largest county nationwide



Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Smith County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 30,086

— #249 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.8%

— #45 among counties in Texas, #321 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 233,479

— #24 largest county in Texas, #293 largest county nationwide



Lpret // Wikicommons

#28. McLennan County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 30,992

— #243 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.5%

— #50 among counties in Texas, #369 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 260,579

— #20 largest county in Texas, #271 largest county nationwide



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Ector County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 32,156

— #235 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +24.2%

— #25 among counties in Texas, #126 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 165,171

— #29 largest county in Texas, #404 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Johnson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 32,316

— #231 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +21.9%

— #31 among counties in Texas, #153 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 179,927

— #26 largest county in Texas, #373 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Rockwall County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 34,508

— #221 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +47.1%

— #7 among counties in Texas, #20 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 107,819

— #40 largest county in Texas, #568 largest county nationwide



Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Parker County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 36,064

— #208 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +32.2%

— #19 among counties in Texas, #62 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 148,222

— #31 largest county in Texas, #451 largest county nationwide



SG Arts // Shutterstock

#23. Midland County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 37,880

— #200 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +28.7%

— #22 among counties in Texas, #82 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 169,983

— #28 largest county in Texas, #391 largest county nationwide



Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lubbock County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 40,707

— #183 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.1%

— #44 among counties in Texas, #306 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 310,639

— #18 largest county in Texas, #229 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Kaufman County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 46,908

— #162 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +47.7%

— #6 among counties in Texas, #19 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 145,310

— #32 largest county in Texas, #455 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Brazos County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 48,423

— #157 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +26.1%

— #23 among counties in Texas, #100 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 233,849

— #23 largest county in Texas, #292 largest county nationwide



Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Ellis County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 48,953

— #154 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +34.1%

— #17 among counties in Texas, #53 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 192,455

— #25 largest county in Texas, #350 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Guadalupe County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 49,978

— #150 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +40.7%

— #13 among counties in Texas, #33 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 172,706

— #27 largest county in Texas, #384 largest county nationwide



Canva

#17. Comal County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 58,665

— #130 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +57.0%

— #2 among counties in Texas, #8 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 161,501

— #30 largest county in Texas, #415 largest county nationwide



Nsaum75 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Galveston County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 64,356

— #120 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +22.5%

— #29 among counties in Texas, #146 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 350,682

— #17 largest county in Texas, #207 largest county nationwide



Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Brazoria County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 71,509

— #105 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.8%

— #26 among counties in Texas, #129 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 372,031

— #14 largest county in Texas, #196 largest county nationwide



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Bell County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 75,958

— #98 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +25.8%

— #24 among counties in Texas, #105 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 370,647

— #15 largest county in Texas, #197 largest county nationwide



BenjaminMonroy // Wikimedia Commons

#13. El Paso County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 93,377

— #71 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.1%

— #58 among counties in Texas, #437 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 865,657

— #9 largest county in Texas, #68 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hays County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 94,628

— #67 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +64.6%

— #1 among counties in Texas, #3 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 241,067

— #22 largest county in Texas, #283 largest county nationwide



Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#11. Hidalgo County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 133,808

— #44 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.2%

— #40 among counties in Texas, #228 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 870,781

— #8 largest county in Texas, #67 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Montgomery County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 192,726

— #28 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +45.1%

— #9 among counties in Texas, #23 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 620,443

— #11 largest county in Texas, #110 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Williamson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 217,302

— #22 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +55.5%

— #4 among counties in Texas, #11 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 609,017

— #12 largest county in Texas, #112 largest county nationwide



Mick Watson from Atascocita, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Denton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 278,338

— #14 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +44.3%

— #10 among counties in Texas, #25 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 906,422

— #7 largest county in Texas, #63 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Fort Bend County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 280,796

— #12 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +51.8%

— #5 among counties in Texas, #14 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 822,779

— #10 largest county in Texas, #78 largest county nationwide



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dallas County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 292,525

— #11 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.6%

— #53 among counties in Texas, #410 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 2,613,539

— #2 largest county in Texas, #9 largest county nationwide



天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Travis County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 310,476

— #9 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +31.7%

— #20 among counties in Texas, #65 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 1,290,188

— #5 largest county in Texas, #32 largest county nationwide



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Collin County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 325,720

— #7 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +44.1%

— #11 among counties in Texas, #26 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 1,064,465

— #6 largest county in Texas, #43 largest county nationwide



Canva

#3. Bexar County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 359,272

— #6 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +21.8%

— #32 among counties in Texas, #155 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 2,009,324

— #4 largest county in Texas, #16 largest county nationwide



Mark Fisher // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Tarrant County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 367,340

— #5 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +21.1%

— #33 among counties in Texas, #162 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 2,110,640

— #3 largest county in Texas, #15 largest county nationwide



Hequals2henry // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Harris County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 780,146

— #1 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.7%

— #37 among counties in Texas, #196 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 4,731,145

— #1 largest county in Texas, #3 largest county nationwide