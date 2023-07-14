Isabella Martinez, Good Morning El Paso reporter

Isabella is joining the ABC-7 family as our Good Morning El Paso reporter and Noon News Anchor. Born and raised in Miami, Florida, Isabella’s Hispanic roots come from her parents, with a Bolivian mother and Colombian father.

With journalism running through her veins, Isabella was exposed to the world of news from an early age, as both parents are journalists. However, it wasn't until late high school that she discovered her true calling and decided to pursue a career in journalism.

Isabella earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sociology from Suffolk University in Boston. During her time at the university, Isabella showcased her talent as a student reporter for the university’s NECN segment, "Suffolk in the City." Additionally, Isabella took the initiative to create and produce her own show, "Suffolk Fusion," where she highlighted the experiences of international students on campus, fostering a passion for learning and connecting with people from diverse backgrounds.

Now, as Isabella joins ABC7, she is thrilled to immerse herself in the vibrant borderland community and share the incredible stories that shape El Paso's rich and diverse culture.