Iris García Barrón, Weather Anchor / Reporter

Joining the ABC-7 family, Iris García Barrón enthusiastically takes on the roles of Weather anchor and reporter. A proud product of the Borderland, carrying her bilingual heritage with influences from both México and Texas.

Iris embarked on a transformative journey by moving to Los Angeles, where she gained valuable experience as a sports reporter. Her passion for being in front of the camera led her back to this role.

Alongside her time in front of the lens, she played pivotal roles while living in Los Angeles at major events, including the Latina Grammys, Coachella, SpaceX's Elon Musk, Clive Davis Pre Grammy Party, Ford and Walmart commercials, Fox Sports West, ESPN, and more.

A strong dedication to family-oriented values led Iris back to the Borderland. Before joining KVIA, she refined her talents as a Producer, Director, and Technical Director at Miner Vision.

Fueled by boundless enthusiasm, her current focus lies in creating positive impacts and empowering the vibrant Borderland community at KVIA.