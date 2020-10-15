1 person seriously injured after 2-car crash in east El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special traffic investigators with the El Paso Police Department are at the scene of a serious, two-car crash on the east side.

An emergency dispatcher told ABC-7 one person was seriously injured.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday on the 12000 Paseo Del Rey, which is a few blocks away from Montwood High School.

Police have not said what caused the crash, or who was at fault.

