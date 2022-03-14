Temporary overnight water shut off in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso water will temporarily shut off water service on Tuesday, March 15 around 11:30 p.m. The shutoff is expected to last until about 3 a.m. Wednesday, March 16.
Customers will not have water service during that time.
Crews are working to remove and replace 16-inch water valves. El Paso Water says crews will isolate the North Hills water tank, impacting every customer west of Martin Luther Kind Driver and north of US-54.
Residents east of Kenworthy Street and north of Round Rock Drive will also be impacted.
“This proactive maintenance reduces unplanned service outages that are not conveniently timed and improves overall reliability of our system,” said Felipe Lopez, EPWater Chief Operations Officer.
