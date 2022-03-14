Temporary overnight water shut off in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso water will temporarily shut off water service on Tuesday, March 15 around 11:30 p.m. The shutoff is expected to last until about 3 a.m. Wednesday, March 16.

Customers will not have water service during that time.

Crews are working to remove and replace 16-inch water valves. El Paso Water says crews will isolate the North Hills water tank, impacting every customer west of Martin Luther Kind Driver and north of US-54.

Residents east of Kenworthy Street and north of Round Rock Drive will also be impacted.

El Paso Water - Affected area

“This proactive maintenance reduces unplanned service outages that are not conveniently timed and improves overall reliability of our system,” said Felipe Lopez, EPWater Chief Operations Officer.