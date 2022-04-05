Man charged in connection to dumpster fire in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – A 57-year-old man was arrested after investigators said he set fire to a dumpster in an alley behind the 8900 block of Roberts Drive in northeast El Paso.

According to the El Paso Fire Marshal's office, Edward Darren Hunter was charged with criminal mischief. His bond was set at $1,000.

The fire was reported at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

Fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire.