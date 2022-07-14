Skip to Content
today at 9:12 AM
Published 9:26 AM

Judge drops murder charges against former Las Cruces police officer

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Second-degree murder charges against former Las Cruces police officer Christopher Smelser were dropped Thursday morning.

After three days of testimony, a judge in the Third Judicial District Court dismissed the jury after he said there was not enough probable evidence.

Smelser was accused of killing 40-year-old Antonio Valenzuela in 2020 while using a controversial chokehold technique.

​​Valenzuela fled on foot after two officers including Smelser discovered Valenzuela had a warrant out for an arrrest.

He was shot with a taser and placed in lateral vascular neck restraint during the struggle with officers. 

During a court hearing in October of 2020, a police department trainer testified Smelser held Valenzuela for too long.

Smelser was fired and LCPD began prohibiting the use of neck restraints during apprehensions.

Brianna Chavez

Brianna Chavez is an ABC-7 reporter/producer.

