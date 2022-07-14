Judge drops murder charges against former Las Cruces police officer

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Second-degree murder charges against former Las Cruces police officer Christopher Smelser were dropped Thursday morning.

After three days of testimony, a judge in the Third Judicial District Court dismissed the jury after he said there was not enough probable evidence.

Smelser was accused of killing 40-year-old Antonio Valenzuela in 2020 while using a controversial chokehold technique.

​​Valenzuela fled on foot after two officers including Smelser discovered Valenzuela had a warrant out for an arrrest.

He was shot with a taser and placed in lateral vascular neck restraint during the struggle with officers.

During a court hearing in October of 2020, a police department trainer testified Smelser held Valenzuela for too long.

Smelser was fired and LCPD began prohibiting the use of neck restraints during apprehensions.