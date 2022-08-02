The Borderland’s best family pets; share your pet videos

EL PASO, Texas -- Bo is TikTok famous for his basketball skills and his sound effects, he even gets views and likes for just hanging out. He's always looking to play.

He'll pop up and want to go with you in the car, but every time he sees a ball, he's gonna go crazy and want to play with it. Rumor has it he's training as a stand-in for Tom Cruise in the next Top Gun.

Millie - she doesn't have a theme song - or a real talent that's been discovered yet, but she loves the water hose! Diego isn't known for his tricks - he's known for playing tricks! Like stealing food off the counter! And this time, Cats also do the strangest things...like Sienna Rose, who spends her time making bread... And plays hide-and-seek games with her doggie sister Carolina Belle.

They have what I call a very close relationship.

Lolo carries a scarf around the house - her mom says she must think it's an animal! Maybe she wants her mom to adopt another kitty to play with from the Humane Society Telethon!

Little Jojo had a busy weekend - helping his dad propose! Of course, she said yes! Little Aspen here is new to the world.

We don't know what special skills she'll have...but right now, her superpower is napping. We want to see your funny pets and the adorable ways they say I love you. send them to us.

We hope these videos inspire you to adopt a pet.

The perfect place to pick up your new pet is the El Paso Humane Society Shelter.

Our annual telethon drive will take place this Saturday, August 6.

We'll be featuring the pets that are up for adoption, and we'll also be raising funds to help the Humane Society care for the animals at its shelters.

The telethon will air from 4 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, here on ABC-7.