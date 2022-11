Update 5:30 p.m.: According to TxDot, two vehicles were involved. According to El Paso Police clearing time is one hour

EL PASO, Texas -- A car overturned at US 54 and Diana at 5:10 p.m.

According to TxDot, the severity is listed as minor.

The clearing time is unknown. There is a minor backup in the area.

