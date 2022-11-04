Skip to Content
El Paso city clerk certifies climate action petition

EL PASO, Texas -- A petition to amend El Paso City's charter to address the effects of climate change has been certified by the city clerk's office.

Sunrise El Paso and Ground Game Texas submitted the petition in July.

The petition will be placed on the City Council agenda as an ordinance for Council to vote to place it on an election ballot.

According to the city, state law requires the City to develop and prepare the ordinance calling the election along with the election ballot language.

According to the City, the proposed ballot language will be reviewed and approved by the City Council during a meeting. The City has until February 14, 2023, to call the election.

The City will need to post the first ready of the ordinance on January 31, 2023.

The proposed climate policy charter amendments will be added to the May 2023 election ballot

