LCPD officer who fatally shot 75-year-old woman back on duty, family outraged

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The attorney for the family of a 75-year-old woman shot by a Las Cruces police officer back in May says the family is outraged and traumatized to learn that that officer is back on duty.

Body camera footage released by the Las Cruces Police Department earlier this year shows Amelia Baca holding two knives. Upon seeing Baca, Officer Jared Cosper begins yelling in English at Baca to put the knives down. Baca - whose family says she only spoke Spanish - did not comply, and Cosper fired two shots, hitting Baca in the chest and killing her.

According to another responding officer in an interview released by The City of Las Cruces, a female told police another female was threatening her with knives.

Baca's granddaughter, Albitar Inoh, said she asked Cosper not to shoot Baca, saying, "She's mentally ill."

Inoh said Baca wouldn't put down the knives, but she didn't think Baca would harm anyone.

The family's attorney, Sam Bregman, stated in a release that the City had already paid almost three million dollars to settle the claims brought up by the family. Bregman said a federal court jury would likely award at least ten times that amount when the trial begins next year.

The Baca family is discussing funding a recall effort for all elected officials who allowed Cosper to go back on duty.