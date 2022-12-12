Local Homeless shelters are at capacity due to recent migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas -- The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.

"It's not a day-by-day situation it's an hour-by situation," said John Martin, Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, "We just had ten of them that just walked in within the past hour."

John Martin with the Opportunity Center for the Homeless says the shelters were inundated with migrants Sunday night.

"To put this into perspective, last night we had 162 men in a facility that comfortably handles 100-120," said Martin.

Martin says while the shelters were hit heavy Sunday night, the welcome center started seeing migrants early Sunday morning.

"We had a drop off from border patrol it was a bus with approximately 50 people, and they were dropped off just outside here on the curb," said Martin.

With temperatures dropping, Martin says the need for shelter increases. He fears the shelter is not in a position to serve everybody.

"I'm thankful that we’ve not turned away any of the homeless population, but the reality of it is, the large number of migrants that we're seeing at this time will probably put us in a position in the near future, where we’re going to have to say no. Not because we want to, in fact, our desire is the opposite, but simply because we don’t have space," said Martin.

Martin adds the shelters will continue to focus on the local homeless population. They have not turned away any homeless people, but they may have to turn away migrants soon.

"The reality is there are just too many people, and we need a dedicated space which we have strongly advocated for, to act as a migrant shelter within our community," said Martin.

If you'd like to help you can donate non-perishables as well as jackets and weather gear as we continue to get into the colder months this season. The drop-off location is at 1208 Myrtle Ave.