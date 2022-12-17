Third UNM student charged in connection to deadly UNM shooting involving NMSU athlete

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico– Police have now charged a third University of New Mexico student in connection to the deadly UNM shooting. The shooting claimed the life of UNM student Brandon Travis and involved NMSU basketball player Mike Peake.

Bernalillo County records show Friday Eli'sha Upshaw was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. Upshaw is being held without bond.

Police believe Upshaw conspired with fellow UNM students, including Travis, to lure Peake to the UNM campus on Nov. 19.

In connection to the shooting, police arrested a 17- year-old female and charged her with aggravated battery and conspiracy. She was booked into a juvenile detention center.

Jonathan Smith was also arrested and charged with aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and two counts of tampering with evidence.