Abbott: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice halts lifting of Title 42
WASHINGTON -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts has halted the lifting of Title 42.
Title 42 was set to be lifted Wednesday.
Abbott called the order a step in a direction of leaving the Trump-era policy to expel migrants based on health concerns in place.
Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place.
Today's order is a step in that direction.
This helps prevent illegal immigration.