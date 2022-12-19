Abbott: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice halts lifting of Title 42

Roberts' Order by KVIA ABC-7 on Scribd

WASHINGTON -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts has halted the lifting of Title 42.

Title 42 was set to be lifted Wednesday.

Abbott called the order a step in a direction of leaving the Trump-era policy to expel migrants based on health concerns in place.

