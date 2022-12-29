Group decries destruction of artist’s mural depicting migrants’ plight

EL PASO, Texas -- A group advocating for migrants is criticizing El Paso police claiming officers destroyed a mural.

Artist Roberto Marquez created the mural. It depicts the current plight of migrants who are entering the U.S. before moving on to other parts of the country.

In a news release, the group said, "The actions and clear abuse of power by the El Paso Police Department are unacceptable and a clear violation of our constitution and first amendment."

"We don't see how this is offensive to the Police Department," said Christopher Ramos, "They said that we are fomenting violence. But yet, they come in the night, in the day, and they take away people's clothes and covers and the other day it was below 20 degrees so who's really fomenting violence," said Christopher Marquez son of Roberto Marquez.

"We're divided. Brown people are divided. Brown people are divided. Red people are divided. And when they see people like us coming to unify, they come to attack us, but they're only giving us strength," said Christopher Marquez son of Roberto Marquez.

Roberto said having his art confiscated by the police didn't discourage him from making art.

"They actually put more gasoline in my tank," said Roberto Marquez.

We reached out to the El Paso police department for comment on the matter, but they have not responded.