Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 11:56 AM

U.S. and Mexican Airline alliance may bring more flights to El Paso

Pixabay

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- American airline Allegiant Air and Mexican airline Viva Aerobus are proposing an alliance between their services.

El Paso's Director of Aviation Sam Rodriguez is looking for El Paso City Council's approval to send a letter of support to the Department of Transportation.

Included in the letter of support, Rodriguez spoke on the limited amount of flights out of the El Paso International airport.

"Allegiant Air and Viva Aerobus are proposing an alliance to bring competition to the
US/Mexico market. El Paso has the largest Hispanic community without international
service from El Paso International Airport (EPIA). This lack of service causes thousands
of local residents to cross the border and fly out of Ciudad Juarez and larger hub airports
resulting in longer travel times and increased costs," said Rodriguez.

A presentation was shown to city council on Monday, claiming that if the alliance between the airlines would increase the amount of international flights, possibly bringing a larger amount of routes to El Paso.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Samuel Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content