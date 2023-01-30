U.S. and Mexican Airline alliance may bring more flights to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- American airline Allegiant Air and Mexican airline Viva Aerobus are proposing an alliance between their services.

El Paso's Director of Aviation Sam Rodriguez is looking for El Paso City Council's approval to send a letter of support to the Department of Transportation.

Included in the letter of support, Rodriguez spoke on the limited amount of flights out of the El Paso International airport.

"Allegiant Air and Viva Aerobus are proposing an alliance to bring competition to the

US/Mexico market. El Paso has the largest Hispanic community without international

service from El Paso International Airport (EPIA). This lack of service causes thousands

of local residents to cross the border and fly out of Ciudad Juarez and larger hub airports

resulting in longer travel times and increased costs," said Rodriguez.

A presentation was shown to city council on Monday, claiming that if the alliance between the airlines would increase the amount of international flights, possibly bringing a larger amount of routes to El Paso.