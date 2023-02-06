Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 12:03 PM

El Paso Code Enforcement cites residents for overgrown weeds on backside of home

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A recent surge in weed growth has spurred the El Paso Code Enforcement division to focus on compliance with the city's weed ordinance.

ABC-7 has heard from viewers who were issued citations due to overgrown weeds behind their homes. 

According to the city ordinance under Section 9.04.870, any individual lot or tract of land smaller than 3 acres must not have weeds and vegetation exceeding an average height greater than 12 inches.

If not corrected within seven days after notice, the property owner will be charged the clean-up expense.

ABC-7 will bring you the latest on this developing story on-air and online.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content