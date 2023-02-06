El Paso Code Enforcement cites residents for overgrown weeds on backside of home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A recent surge in weed growth has spurred the El Paso Code Enforcement division to focus on compliance with the city's weed ordinance.

ABC-7 has heard from viewers who were issued citations due to overgrown weeds behind their homes.

According to the city ordinance under Section 9.04.870, any individual lot or tract of land smaller than 3 acres must not have weeds and vegetation exceeding an average height greater than 12 inches.

If not corrected within seven days after notice, the property owner will be charged the clean-up expense.

