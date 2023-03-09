One person seriously injured after car crashes into a wall in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department says one patient was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash along the 700 block of W. Paisano in downtown El Paso.

El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators (STI) have been called out to investigate the crash.

Preliminary reports indicate one car crashed into a wall.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to abc-7 and kvia.com for updates.