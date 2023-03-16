Skip to Content
March 16, 2023 6:48 PM
Bataan Memorial Death March returns to White Sands Missile Range

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bataan Death March marathon is finally back in person for its 34th annual event at White Sands Missile Range. Participants from around the country are flocking to the area to participate in the historic race.

Starting today, participants can pick up their marathon packets at the Las Cruces Convention Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., where they will receive their race number, t-shirt, dog tags, and other important information about the race.

The marathon will start on Sunday, March 19, at 7 a.m. at the Youth Services Soccer Field on the White Sands Missile range installation.

Jared Ortega

