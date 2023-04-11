Keitha Adams is back as head coach of UTEP women’s basketball

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Keitha Adams is making a return to UTEP as the new head coach of the women's basketball team.

Vice President and Director of Athletics Jim Senter made the announcement today.

Adams is the winningest coach in UTEP women's basketball history.

“Today is a very special and unique day for me. I’m thrilled and grateful to be returning as the head women’s basketball coach at UTEP,” Adams said. “The love I have for this University, community, and program runs deep in my soul. I want to thank President Heather Wilson and Director of Athletics Jim Senter for this opportunity," Adams said.