At least 1 hospitalized after 4-car wreck at busy west El Paso intersection

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- At least one person was transported to the hospital following a four-vehicle collision that happened Thursday night at a busy west El Paso intersection.

The crash at Resler Drive and North Mesa Street happened about 9:30 p.m., although it was approaching midnight before all the cars were finally towed away from the crash scene and the intersection was fully reopened.

There was no immediate word from police as to what triggered the wreck, involving several cars and a pickup truck, but fire dispatchers said one injured crash victim was taken to the hospital.

No further details were available early Friday morning.