Semi-truck flips onto side along I-10 ramp in west El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas — A semi-truck flipped onto its side Thursday afternoon along the on-ramp to Interstate 10 eastbound from Redd Road in west El Paso.

Fire dispatchers indicated there were no injuries reported in the crash, which occurred a bit before noon.

Transportation officials were working to set the truck back upright.

The on-ramp to the interstate was closed due to the mishap, but highway traffic was unaffected.

The incident came a day after a deadly semi-truck crash along I-10 near Anthony, where the driver veered into the median and ran into an overpass support pillar.

In another incident earlier in the week, an ambulance flipped over along I-10 in east El Paso and injured a paramedic.

