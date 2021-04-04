At least 4 injured, 1 critically, in east El Paso multi-car crash

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas - Four people were rushed to the hospital after a multiple vehicle crash in east El Paso Sunday afternoon, a police dispatch spokesman confirmed.

According to the police dispatcher, one person was critically injured and the three others had non-life threatening injuries. He said first-responders had to extricate at least one of the crash victims from the wreckage.

A fire dispatch spokeswoman said the crash occurred a bit before 2 p.m. at Yarbrough and Gateway.

At least two vehicles, and possibly three, were involved in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.