Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Updated
today at 3:27 pm
Published 3:25 pm

At least 4 injured, 1 critically, in east El Paso multi-car crash

Multiple first responders on scene of the crash in east El Paso.
TXDOT
Multiple first responders on scene of the crash in east El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas - Four people were rushed to the hospital after a multiple vehicle crash in east El Paso Sunday afternoon, a police dispatch spokesman confirmed.

According to the police dispatcher, one person was critically injured and the three others had non-life threatening injuries. He said first-responders had to extricate at least one of the crash victims from the wreckage.

A fire dispatch spokeswoman said the crash occurred a bit before 2 p.m. at Yarbrough and Gateway.

At least two vehicles, and possibly three, were involved in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

El Paso / News / Top Stories

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content