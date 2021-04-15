Area near I-10 and Dallas exit becoming trash eye sore for some El Pasoans

Traffic

El Paso, Texas-- One El Paso resident isn’t happy about the trash she sees on the side of the freeway every time she heads to work.

"There’s furniture, recliners, tables, chairs and then just random trash. A lot of it is from fast food restaurants and things like that," said Lisa Alvarado.

Alvarado regularly takes the Dallas exit on Interstate 10 east to get to work. She’s used to seeing minimal trash in the area, but lately she says the amount of trash has significantly increased.

"Seeing all that trash especially in that area is kind of hard because it didn’t use to be that way," said Alvarado.

She emailed ABC-7 with her concern after questioning who she would need to contact to clean up the mess.

"When you drive down that area you do see the signs for Union Pacific railroad and El Paso Water utilities, but then it’s also right under the bridge so does it belong to TxDOT or does it belong to the city of El Paso,” asked Alvarado.

Since the area is right under I-10, it’s considered Texas Dept. of Transportation property. ABC-7 reached out to see if this excess trash is a reoccurring issue.

"We do clean it regularly but it seems that as often as we clean it it accumulates again and so it’s a constant challenge for us to keep that area free of debris," said Jennifer Wright, TxDOT of El Paso Spokeswoman.

However, TxDOT officials believe that the problem is a lot more than just the trash.

“I think that in order for us to really address the problem it would take a multi agency approach," explained Wright, "Because I do believe that some of it is unhoused people who are choosing to be in that area and that is just something that we’re not equipped to deal with solely at TxDOT.”

But TxDOT assures locals that the trash will soon be gone.

“Coincidentally, we field checked the area yesterday and yes, we will be cleaning it as soon as we possibly can," assured Wright.