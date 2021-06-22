I-10 reopens near New Mexico/Arizona line after wildfire closure

Traffic

UPDATE: As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Arizona Dept. of Transportation advised that all westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were now open, but one eastbound lane would remain closed. The state of New Mexico also dropped its advisory for motorists against travel into Arizona.

ORIGINAL REPORT: LORDSBURG, New Mexico — Numerous wildfires were burning in hot, dry conditions across Arizona on Tuesday evening, including blazes that resulted in the shutdown of Interstate 10 near the New Mexico state line.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation issued an advisory warning motorists to "avoid travel into Arizona."

The agency said I-10 remained opened for commuters to Lordsburg and surrounding areas on the New Mexico side of the border with Arizona.

NMDOT outlined the detours as follows...

"Detours are currently being put into place on both New Mexico and Arizona. Commuters traveling eastbound will be detoured at Benson, Ariz. to State Route 80 to State Route 191 traveling southeast to Douglas, Ariz. connecting to State Route 80 crossing into New Mexico at Rodeo, traveling north to Interstate 10. Westbound detour will be from I-10 at milepost 6, detour on NM 80 traveling south, crossing into Arizona near Rodeo, NM. Travel will continue onto State Route 80 through Douglas, Ariz. back to Interstate 10."

In addition, NMDOT advised the following:

Many secondary routes in Arizona are closed due to other fires with no detours available; motorists do not want to become stranded in an area without facilities, fuel or accommodations.

Seek local accommodations as hotels/motels will quickly reach capacities.

Closures are indefinite and roadways will not be opened until deemed safe for travel.