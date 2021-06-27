2 hurt, 1 seriously as 2 SUVs collide in northeast El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO,Texas -- Two motorists were injured, one seriously, in a collision involving two SUVs Sunday afternoon in northeast El Paso.

One of the vehicles ended up wrapped around a pole from the crash at Gateway North Boulevard and Diana Drive.

Traffic investigators were summoned to the scene just after 1:30 p.m.

Authorities said two crash victims were taken to local hospitals; one was listed in serious condition while the other suffered relatively minor injuries.

There was no immediate word as to what led up to the crash.

