2 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Transmountain

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Two people were seriously hurt Saturday in a motorcycle crash along Transmountain Road.

First-responders said it happened about 10 a.m. along Transmountain near the picnic area.

There was no immediate word on what triggered the crash; the damaged motorcycle was loaded onto a truck trailer and taken away from the scene.

Two people on the motorcycle were transported by ambulances to the hospital with what were described as serious injuries.