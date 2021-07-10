2 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas -- Two people were seriously hurt Saturday in a motorcycle crash along Transmountain Road.
First-responders said it happened about 10 a.m. along Transmountain near the picnic area.
There was no immediate word on what triggered the crash; the damaged motorcycle was loaded onto a truck trailer and taken away from the scene.
Two people on the motorcycle were transported by ambulances to the hospital with what were described as serious injuries.
