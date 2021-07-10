Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Updated
today at 12:44 PM
Published 12:43 PM

2 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Transmountain

A motorcycle that crashed on Transmountain is loaded onto a truck trailer.
KVIA
A motorcycle that crashed on Transmountain is loaded onto a truck trailer.

EL PASO, Texas -- Two people were seriously hurt Saturday in a motorcycle crash along Transmountain Road.

First-responders said it happened about 10 a.m. along Transmountain near the picnic area.

There was no immediate word on what triggered the crash; the damaged motorcycle was loaded onto a truck trailer and taken away from the scene.

Two people on the motorcycle were transported by ambulances to the hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

El Paso / Local News / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content