Motorist hurt when car flips over on central El Paso street

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was injured Saturday afternoon when their car flipped over along a street in a central El Paso residential neighborhood.

The rollover crash happened near Trowbridge Drive and Pennsylvania Place. What caused it to occur was not immediately known.

First-responders said the person inside the car was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

