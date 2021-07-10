Motorist hurt when car flips over on central El Paso street
EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was injured Saturday afternoon when their car flipped over along a street in a central El Paso residential neighborhood.
The rollover crash happened near Trowbridge Drive and Pennsylvania Place. What caused it to occur was not immediately known.
First-responders said the person inside the car was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
I can give you one factor, speed. You can’t get a car on its top without it going too fast for conditions!