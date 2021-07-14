Injuries occur in 2-car rollover crash on Loop 375 near Montana exit

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A rollover vehicle crash, the second of the day in El Paso, impacted traffic along a portion of Loop 375 on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision, involving two vehicles that ended in one of those cars flipping over, occurred along Loop 375 north near the Montana Avenue exit.

Authorities said there were injuries reported in the crash, but no fatalities. Other details, including what triggered the crash were not immediately available.

Police indicated Montana exit 35 and the left lane were closed on Joe Battle Boulevard north. It was expected to be 4 p.m. before the scene was cleared.

It was the second rollover of the day in El Paso; no injuries occurred in the morning incident that happened along N. Mesa Street at S. Desert Boulevard.

