Rollover SUV crash snarls morning rush on Mesa in west El Paso

Crews work to clear a rollover wreck blocking Mesa Street.
KVIA
EL PASO, Texas -- An SUV rollover crash snarled traffic Wednesday morning along a portion of Mesa Street in west El Paso.

It happened on N. Mesa near Interstate 10 and South Desert Boulevard and caused a backup for motorists as authorities dealt with the scene.

Police tweeted that the wreck had been cleared and all lanes of Mesa were reopened as of 10:30 a.m.

There was no immediate word on what caused the rollover or if any injuries had occurred.

Jim Parker

