2 seriously hurt as car rear-ends police unit, overturns on west El Paso street

EL PASO, Texas -- Two people were injured, one of them severely, early Sunday after their car rear-ended a police vehicle along a busy west El Paso street.

The crash happened in the 3800 block of N. Mesa Street around 2 a.m.

Authorities indicated the officer in the police unit wasn't injured, but the two people riding in the car that struck it were reported to be seriously hurt.

The pair was taken to a local hospital, with one of them suffering injuries described as life-threatening by firefighters.

There was no immediate word as to what led to the crash or whether drunk driving may have been a factor, as the collision occurred at bar closing time.