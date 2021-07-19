Overturned truck in crash blocks Walter Jones at Spur 601

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A crash involving two semi-trucks, one of which flipped on its side, led to the shutdown of Walter Jones at Spur 601 in both directions.

Authorities estimated it would be about 2 p.m. before the area would be reopened to traffic; crews were working to get the overturned truck upright and removed.

There was no immediate word on what triggered the wreck, which happened in the westbound lanes; no injuries were reported.

The latest traffic conditions can be found online anytime at kvia.com/traffic.