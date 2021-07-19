Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Updated
today at 1:02 PM
Published 12:57 PM

Overturned truck in crash blocks Walter Jones at Spur 601

An overturned truck from a crash on Walter Jones at Spur 601.
KVIA
An overturned truck from a crash on Walter Jones at Spur 601.

EL PASO, Texas -- A crash involving two semi-trucks, one of which flipped on its side, led to the shutdown of Walter Jones at Spur 601 in both directions.

Authorities estimated it would be about 2 p.m. before the area would be reopened to traffic; crews were working to get the overturned truck upright and removed.

There was no immediate word on what triggered the wreck, which happened in the westbound lanes; no injuries were reported.

The latest traffic conditions can be found online anytime at kvia.com/traffic.

El Paso / Local News / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content