I-10 eastbound at Redd Road shut down after 2-car crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A two-car crash led to the shutdown of a stretch of Interstate 10 through west El Paso on Thursday afternoon.

That crash happened about 4:15 p.m. along I-10 eastbound at Redd Road.

Authorities said there were no injuries reported, but that section of highway would remain closed until further notice due to the crash wreckage blocking lanes.

A significant traffic backup was reported during the evening rush hour.

