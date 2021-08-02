I-10 west closed at Redd Road due to serious traffic crash

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A traffic collision forced the closure of a portion of Interstate 10 in west El Paso early Monday.

The crash happened a bit after midnight along I-10 west at Redd.

There was no word on what caused the crash, but dispatchers indicated only one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police closed all lanes of the highway and were diverting motorists off at exit 9 until further notice.

Details about what triggered the crash, as well as the vehicles invoved, were not immediately known.

