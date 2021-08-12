3-car crash in west El Paso sends motorist to hospital, snarls traffic

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A three-car crash along a busy west El Paso thoroughfare injured a motorists and snarled traffic during the late afternoon rush hour.

That crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of N. Mesa and Belvidere streets.

First-responders indicated one crash victim was taken to a local hospital with relatively minor injuries.

There was no immediate word from investigators as to what triggered the crash.

Traffic in the area remained backed up at 5 p.m. due to the crash.

The latest Borderland traffic conditions can be found at kvia.com/traffic.