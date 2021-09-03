4 DOT workers struck, injured along U.S. 70 near Las Cruces

Traffic

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Four New Mexico Department of Transportation employees were struck by a vehicle late Friday afternoon while working on the center median along U.S. 70 at Weisner Road, just east of Las Cruces.

The injured workers were loaded into ambulances and taken to get medical treatment; there was no immediate word on their conditions.

A red vehicle could also be seen flipped upside down at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 70 were blocked off, with traffic being diverted onto Bataan Memorial East.